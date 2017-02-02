‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Confirmed At End Of ‘Ordinal Scale’ Movie?

Sword Art Online, a popular Japanese anime is expected to get its third season, confirmed a very short announcement at the end of the latest movie belonging to the same franchise. Sword Art Online, popular referred to as SAO, may soon have its third season. The franchise is receiving a lot of attention from the creators after quite some time. Next month, Sword Art Online will be getting its newest feature film called Ordinal Scale. The movie’s first screening was shown to a few chosen and lucky fans. While the movie, according to the fans, is a must-see for SAO fans, it was the ultra-short announcement at the end of the movie’s screening that has the fans even more excited. Evidently, the announcement was about the third season of Sword Art Online. Sword Art Online made its anime debut back in 2012. Thereafter, the fans had to wait for two years before the creators brought forth Season 2 of SAO. There were persistent rumors about Season 3 of SAO, but the creators and publishers, including the streaming platforms, did not make any official announcement. [Image by Reki Kawahara/Sword Art Online/Bandai Namco] Interestingly, even though fans claim the third season of Sword Art Online is on its way, there’s no official announcement yet. There’s no official word from A-1 Pictures. Nonetheless, it is quite possible the official announcement could be made either before or during the Japanese release of Sword Art Online Movie -Ordinal Scale. RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQISITR ‘Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale’ Movie Plot Suggests Kirito And Asuna’s Stamina Will Matter As They Take On Villains In Augmented Reality ‘SAO‘ Game ‘SAO: Ordinal Scale’ Movie Cover And Creator Reki Kawahara’s Interview Suggests Asuna And Other Heroines Of Anime Get More Screen-Time And Importance In ‘Sword Art Online‘ Movie ‘Sword Art Online – Ordinal Scale’ Ticket Sales For American Audience: Aniplex Prepares For Nationwide Theatrical Release Of Highly Anticipated Anime ‘SAO‘ Movie [Update] ‘Sword Art Online‘ Season 3 Spoilers: ‘SAO Alicization’ Ending For Kirito And Asuna In Light Novel Points To A ‘Dragon Ball Super’-Like Spinoff And Underworld Fantasy Anime Sequel? ‘Sword Art Online‘ Season 3 Release Date Spoilers — SAO: Alicization Won’t Give Kirito And Asuna A Happy Ending ‘Sword Art Online‘ Season 3 Release Date Delayed To 2016 Over Movie Video Or ‘SAO: Progressive’ Light Novels? The Japanese theatrical debut of Sword Art Online Movie: Ordinal Scale is slated for February 18 in Japan. Interestingly, creators have promised they are prepping the movie to contain English subtitles. Moreover, the movie with the subtitles will be released simultaneously. However, the movie will be released in North American theaters a little later. The creators of Ordinal Scale have confirmed that the movie will be released on March 8, but there are several events lined up starting at the beginning of next month. [Image by ASCII Image Works] Very little information about the latest season has been announced. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier, Sword Art Online Season 3 is likely to be based upon the Alicization/Underworld light novels but that’s strictly assuming Kawahara does not invent a new story for the anime. It is strongly believed that the only story material available for SAO Season 3 would be the Sword Art Online: Girls Ops stories. The Season three is expected to explore the chemistry between Kirito and Asuna to even greater depths. Sword Art Online: Alicization Exploding was released in August of 2015. Unfortunately, fans are still left in the dark about what happens to Kirito and Asuna. Volume 17 of SAO could shed light on their situation. It is quite possible that SAO Season 3 anime may only cover a portion of the currently published Alicization story arc. With the release of Ordinal Scale approaching fast, it is quite possible that the creators could post a short video of the upcoming season of SAO. [Featured Image by ASCII Image Works]