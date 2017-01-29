Tabloids: A wonderful Harry surprise, plus Julias cameraman cuts and runs

OK!Cover: The answer to your question is three: the article on Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle mentions Toronto three times. The Spare to the Throne proposed to her on their six-month anniversary; I found a Pinterest page full of six-month-anniversary gift ideas and they run along the lines of a box of doughnuts, but I suppose a bunch of mouldy old castles will do. Stone tired: A photo feature on Emma Stone reveals she’s had those adorable bags under her eyes since roughly age 7; lifelong sleep deprivation can pay off. Stage Mom must be thrilled.Masked terrors: Raccoons eat the koi in his pond, and Jason Statham can’t deal with the rogues because he’s terrified of them. If you ever wondered why he never made a movie here . . .IN TOUCHArticle Continued BelowCover: Cameraman Danny Wassisname has fled from Julia Roberts, his wife of 14 years (3 Hollywood lifetimes). Now ol’ Pelican Briefs is in a battle for her three kids’ allegiances; she woos them with vegan food and strict rules, and he’s over in the guest house, with the skate park and BMX bikes. Which will they choose?Dirty Weeknd: In Touch details the Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez-Weeknd drama, involving all sorts of attractive young people (and Scott Disick). It mentions the Weeknd’s lyrics from “Starboy” — “Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena” — without critiquing his grammar (does she really have an ass shaped like the entirety of Selena Gomez, Mr. Tesfaye?) Also, it isn’t noted that both gents are Canadian, so let’s get upset about that in our characteristically small-minded way.Breeding ground: Ellen DeGeneres has decided, at age 59, to give Portia de Rossi a child, one way or the other. Ellen was wary for years but now she can see that by the time the kid’s an teenager, she’ll probably be dead.