Tabloids: Battle for Brad Pitt looms at Golden Globes?

STARCover: Kate Hudson has kept a low profile the last few years by making her movie choices as terrible as possible and carefully limiting her talent. But she and Angelina Jolie are both expected in the same room tonight for the Golden Globes, and Jolie suspects Kate of playing a little pitch-and-catch with ol’ Moneyball himself, Brad Pitt. Star expects the claws to come out; this story seems very cruel, not because it’s intrusive, but because it’ll make you watch the Golden Globes.A live one: Star says that while wooing Jennifer Lopez, Drake saw her Las Vegas show twice, and if a man will watch you lip-sync for three hours he is definitely marriage material.Most rider: A roundup of concert riders is capped by Rihanna: at every stop, she wants Golden Grahams, Oreos, two kinds of Cheetos, vodka and red and white wine. A lady after my own heart, if only for transplant purposes down the line.LIFE & STYLEArticle Continued BelowCover: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have gotten married in secret, and that’s nice; 19-year-old Kylie Jenner did the same with putative rapper Tyga, and . . . well, if she did it to anger her mother, then I guess it’s OK. No twerking reported in either ceremony.Pronounced ‘vile’: TV Bachelor Nick Viall offended his would-be pursuers by remarking on their bodies and, one insider said, “he tried to get girls in bed when there were no cameras around.” No cameras; is chivalry dead? The competitors were wooed back by promising them slots on Bachelor in Paradise — presumably, for a full season or until the diseases finish them off.OK!

