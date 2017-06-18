Take in a jam, show your pride: Top Ticket

Breakin’ ConventionWatch this if: You’re in a b-boy or b-girl stance.The Sony Centre, in association with the Luminato Festival, is presenting the Canadian premiere of Breakin’ Convention, a two-day long performance feast of the world’s best hip-hop dance companies, like South Korea’s Just Dance, South Africa’s Soweto Skeleton Movers and the U.K.’s BirdGang Dance Company, alongside many Canadian and local companies. While the first two days are ticketed, a free Park Jam takes place on Sunday, June 25, bringing the dance outside to David Pecaut Square. June 23-25, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, 1 Front St. E.Lessons in TemperamentArticle Continued BelowWatch this if: Your inner tuning is out of whack.The craft of tuning a piano incorporates a theory called equal temperament, which requires every key to be slightly off to make the instrument sound best as a whole. Composer, performer and professional piano tuner James Smith knows this all too well and beautifully applies this theory to his own family’s history of mental illness in his solo show Lessons in Temperament, directed by Mitchell Cushman. After premiering at the 2016 SummerWorks Festival, where it won Best Production, it’s back in Toronto for a limited run from Cushman’s Outside the March company before it travels to New York City with Soulpepper Theatre for its month-long residency off-Broadway. June 18-28, various locations