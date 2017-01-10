Tarek And Christina El Moussa From 'Flip Or Flop' Are Officially Divorcing

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are ending their marriage. A representative for Tarek told People magazine Monday that the “Flip or Flop” star filed for divorce from his wife of almost eight years. They have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden. News of the HGTV couple’s split first surfaced in December, when TMZ reported there had been an altercation between the two involving a gun months earlier, in May. Deputies responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at their California home, but the pair later said it was all just an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” The El Moussas released a statement at the time the news broke to say they were committed to their family. Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together. There has been no official word from HGTV on the fate of “Flip or Flop,” but E! News reports that a handful of new episodes will be filmed in 2017 due to contractual obligations and claims the show will end afterward. Christina is reportedly dating home contractor Gary Anderson.

