Tau Lewis: Of roots, and uprooting

Blink and you’ll miss Tau Lewis’s studio, tucked into a below-ground grotto on Niagara Street in Toronto’s west end. That’s true in more ways than one: The building, a century-old brick factory that used to make coffins, is slated for redevelopment as early as the new year, which means Lewis and dozens of others profiting from its breezy occupation regulations (there are studios, workshops, apartments and almost every other kind of use throughout its five storeys) are soon to be its tenants no longer. For Lewis, 23, that’s a foregone conclusion, condo-building or not. She’s applied for a residency in New York, “but I’ll probably start gradually moving there either way,” she says, adding that her work is “getting pulled in that direction.” If she means to larger and larger stages, she’s right. Today, Lewis is in Los Angeles, anxiously cobbling together new work for a show at the Night Gallery there; on Sunday, another show of her work at Downs & RossDowns & Ross in New York will close after a month-long run. In between, she’s been at New York’s New Museum, making new work for the cutting-edge contemporary institution’s Ragga NYC exhibition, a gathering of artists exploring their Afro-Caribbean roots (her piece, a plaster bust draped with chains, is called Georgia marble marks slave burial sites across America). And in what might amount to her Toronto farewell — for now, at least — she opens yet another show on July 21 at Cooper Cole Gallery here. “It’s stressful,” she nods. “But I’m used to it. The good thing is that I don’t have time to second-guess myself. It makes the work super-intuitive. I just cross my fingers and hope things work out.” Article Continued BelowIn the studio, things are cleaved neatly in two, mirroring Lewis’s practice: On one side, an intimidating mound of materials: fur, fabric, broken concrete, a huge rusty cast-iron pipe (“I’m attracted to the heaviest things,” she sighs; “I should really start working out”). On the other, a tidy array of reading materials, outfitted with a slim banquette suitable for reclining. It’s as though industry and contemplation sit quietly alongside one another in balance, a distinction Lewis values. “I work with my hands as much as I do with my brain,” she says. “When I’m putting things together, it’s about touch, and feeling, and weight.” A wider view of Tau Lewis's studio on Niagara Street. After a string of successes, the young artist is contemplating a permanent move to New York.Weight underpins Lewis’s work in more ways than one. Her father is from Jamaica, and Black; her mother, from Canada, and white. She’s been trying to reconcile the two sides of her hybrid identity most of her life. Right in the middle of her work table, a tree creature and child-faced doll are entangled — maybe a symbol of her two selves, I suggest. “I don’t know,” she deflects, coyly. “The tree is carrying the doll, yeah. Supporting it? Maybe he’s captured it. I don’t know who belongs to who. I think they belong to each other.” She laughs. “I hope it’s a healthy relationship.”