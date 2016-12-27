Taylor Swift Surprises 96-Year-Old Fan With At-Home Visit And Performance

Taylor Swift is known to surprise her fans every once in a while, but this recent meet-and-greet really pulls at the heartstrings. The 27-year-old spent the day after Christmas in New Madrid, Missouri, visiting 96-year-old Cyrus Porter, a World War II veteran and Swift superfan. Porter recently opened up about his love of the singer in an interview with local news station KFVS, and Swift was clearly moved. In a “Christmas miracle,” she surprised Porter, and nearly 60 of his relatives, at his home on Monday, spending over an hour with him. Swift’s dad, Scott, shared a video of the surprise on his Facebook page: In his interview, which went viral over the weekend, Porter said Swift “puts on a show no one else puts on,” which is why he’s one of her biggest fans. His fandom also allows him to connect with his more than 20 grandchildren, some of whom were present for Swift’s surprise visit. Family members shared photos and video clips of the moment on Twitter: It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016 Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!! pic.twitter.com/SaNwRK4DoL— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 27, 2016 Taylor Swift was at popo's for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/m3Mss8CIT8— Landon (@Landon_Poore) December 26, 2016 okay this is the last thing i'm posting. @taylorswift13 I still can't believe it!! pic.twitter.com/G5pfUpYaH6— Landon (@Landon_Poore) December 26, 2016 Swift even performed for the Porter clan, serenading a beaming Cyrus as the rest of the family danced and sang along to “Shake It Off.” Amazing experience pic.twitter.com/maXUPZSguD— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016 “My Popo was ecstatic! He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes,” family member Caroline Fowler told E! News. “The first thing he said to her was ‘How did you get here?’ He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country and Taylor Swift!” “It was the best day ever and our family is thankful for this!” Fowler added. “It meant so much for the family to see him so happy!”

