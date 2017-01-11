Taylor Swift Wants Her Los Angeles Mansion To Be A Historical Landmark

Taylor Swift is requesting her $25 million Beverly Hills estate be turned into a local historical landmark, a local paper reported this week. The 1934 estate was originally inhabited by legendary Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, who commissioned architect Douglas Honnold to build the mansion. It boasts six bedrooms, five baths, a library, a card room, a theatre, a guest suite, an elevator and servants’ quarters above the garage. And if that wasn’t enough luxury, property photos listed online are nothing short of breathtaking. You can also get a feel for the glamorous potential landmark in this ABC News clip: The city’s Cultural Heritage Commission is expected to make a decision regarding the estate’s landmark status on Wednesday. Related… Cara Delevingne Got In A Crazy Fight With This Twitter Troll Selena Gomez Fans Think New Music Is Coming After This Instagram Post Brent Rivera Dishes About His Upcoming Film Social Media Star Lauren Giraldo Premieres New 'Lady Bits' Series

