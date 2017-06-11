Taylor Swifts latest move is guaranteed to annoy Katy Perry

We’re not saying that Taylor Swift just released all her music on streaming services at midnight on Friday just because her nemesis, Katy Perry, dropped her new album at midnight on Friday. However . . . let’s take a look at this intriguing sequence of events.Swift has been notoriously anti-streaming ever since she pulled all her music off Spotify in November 2014, right as she released her fifth studio album, 1989. She told Yahoo: “All I can say is that music is changing so quickly, and the landscape of the music industry itself is changing so quickly, that everything new, like Spotify, all feels to me a bit like a grand experiment. And I’m not willing to contribute my life’s work to an experiment that I don’t feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists and creators of this music.”She has not budged, once, from this stance in two and a half years; even as fans clamoured for her music and Spotify wrote an embarrassing love letter to win her back.Read more:Taylor Swift’s music is returning to Spotify and PandoraArticle Continued BelowKaty Perry spinning ‘Bad Blood’ into good PRAll of a sudden, on Thursday night, the “Taylor Nation” Instagram account released a statement: “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog (sic) available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.” Sure enough, all her albums were available at midnight on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, etc.The move comes about 12 hours after the RIAA announced this milestone, tweeting congratulations to Swift.