Tell Us Why Brian Littrell Wants BSB To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

This is one of those times where some of us wish Backstreet wouldn’t be back. Backstreet Boy group member Brian Littrell told a TMZ cameraman about his thoughts on President-elect Donald Trump. Littrell started his rant with bravado, opening with “Hollywood needs to chill out, all right? You’re talking about the commander-in-chief, right? We’re talking about respect.” The singer went on to say that he was approached to ask the rest of the Backstreet Boys about possibly performing at the inauguration. “It didn’t work out,” he said, citing the band’s upcoming Vegas residency as the reason. “I would’ve been there if I could’ve.” The video continues with Littrell saying things like, “This is one love, man! This is America!” and “Give peace a chance!” The boy bander ends his thoughts by saying he believes Trump will “do so many great things for this nation, and even for the people who disapprove of him.” “I have faith in the system. I have faith in his character, his beliefs, and his balls. Let’s just put it that way,” Littrell concluded. Clearly, he wants it that way.