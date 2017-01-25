Texas Radio Station Bans Madonna In The Name Of 'Patriotism' After Women's March

A Texarkana, Texas, radio station is venting its frustration over Madonna’s passionate Women’s March speech through its playlist. The station, HITS 105, stated that it will no longer play the pop icon’s tracks as of Tuesday, three days after demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and around the world attracted millions of supporters. A statement posted to Facebook cited the “’F-bombs’ in her speech” along with the singer’s comments on “how upset the election results had made her.” Madonna began her comments Saturday with a wry statement about President Trump’s inauguration. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” she said, later clarifying that she had spoken in “metaphor” and is “not a violent person.” Those who run the station, located in the town of about 37,000 on the border with Arkansas, were apparently not satisfied. “Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism,” the station’s manager said in a statement. “It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.” According to Billboard, data on how regularly HITS 105 used to play Madonna is elusive because Nielsen does not monitor the station.