That's What He Said: Steve Carell Just Trolled 'Office' Fans Bad

What could make this week a million times better? Oh, how about “The Office” returning to TV? Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC.— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017 What could make this week feel just as awful as it did before? Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo)— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017 That was cruel, Steve. On the bright side, NBC did confirm on Wednesday that the hit sitcom “Will & Grace” will return to the network. THEY’RE BACK! Your favorite foursome is returning to NBC! #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/Xoz4lSHSgM— NBC (@nbc) January 18, 2017 The series will have a 10-episode run during the 2017/2018 television season. Hold on to your vodka bottles! And just to be clear, “The Office” is not returning to NBC.