The Accountant and Under the Shadow arrive on DVD

The AccountantBen Affleck plays a number-crunching assassin in The Accountant, a combination that makes for a different kind of thriller, not always in a good way and frequently in a confusing way.But it never bores and it occasionally soars, with the up-for-anything Gavin O’Connor (Warrior) at the helm of this hot mess of styles, influences and intentions. Affleck plays Christian Wolff, a forensic accountant with a high-functioning form of autism. He’s also a deadeye shot and martial arts ace, handy skills to have for Wolff’s other job as an assassin.Drawn into Wolff’s orbit — and an increasingly convoluted plot — are people good, bad and uncertain, in particular a fellow accountant (Anna Kendrick) who swoons at his nimble numbers.Article Continued BelowPeople constantly drop in and out of the film. Sometimes the plot turns and reveals are head-slappingly obvious and the audience laughs at the film, not with it. Other times, the twists are right and true and even a little brilliant. You never know which one you’re going to get.Extras include several making-of featurettes.Under the Shadow

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx