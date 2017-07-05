The Amazing Race Canada: This is how you give er

We now know that Amazing Race Canada host Jon Montgomery isn’t keen on quitters. Nonetheless a couple of early “quitters” still managed to hang in during the Season 5 debut of the homemade reality hit, pointing to how massive a role luck plays in the outcome.This Canada 150 season of TAR Canada made literal the “sea to sea” motto of the country, with the 10 teams starting in Newfoundland and Labrador on the Atlantic side and ending in British Columbia on the Pacific coast.The teams are: YouTube creators Dan and Riya; brother and sister Adam and Andrea; father and son Zed and Shabbir; cousins Megan and Courtney; best friend fitness trainers Korey and Ivana; mother and son funeral home owners Aaron and Deb; business partners Andrea and Ebonie; daters Sam and Paul; spouses Karen and Bert; and best friends Kenneth and Ryan.Andrea and Ebonie, from Montreal, caved on the very first challenge — decoding a phrase by Morse code at Signal Hill in Newfoundland — and took a two-hour penalty, but they lucked out when other teams got even further behind at the Road Block and Detour.Read on for details.Article Continued BelowWhat’s Morse code for wuss? In their intro package, Ebonie bragged that she and Andrea were “in beast mode” and this mainly proved true in the physical challenges with the former models making it to the pit stop second (although the penalty meant they finished in seventh place). But they gave up quickly on the first mental challenge — using Morse code transmitted from Signal Hill’s Cabot Tower to spell the phrase “Vancouver Capilano Bridge” — which could have easily doomed them to last place.The women were counting on the rest of the teams taking hours to solve the puzzle, except Zed and his cancer survivor dad Shabbir, from Coquitlam, B.C., made fairly fast work of the phrase.Then Kenneth and Ryan from Collingwood (the season’s token hosers à la Mickey and Pete) teamed up with Sam and Paul from Toronto, and Adam and Andrea from Montreal to get the answer, which placed them among the first five teams on the first plane to B.C., giving them a big time advantage.