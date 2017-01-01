The anti-resolutions: 10 things we wont do in 2017

Another year, another list of promises you’ll probably break.For a happier 2017, why not resolve to ditch those resolutions once and for all? In their place, we humbly introduce the anti-resolutions: the things we resolve never to do.It can be liberating: something like never learning to samba or reading War and Peace that you always promised yourself you’d do and are now admitting will never happen.Start the year by freeing yourself from that burden.To get the ball rolling, 10 of the Star’s Entertainment and Life writers offer up their own anti-resolutions for the year; promises they promise will not be fulfilled this year.Article Continued BelowIf you feel similarly inspired, send your own anti-resolutions to entertain@thestar.ca or leave a comment beneath this story at the Toronto Star’s Facebook page.NO STRINGS: Every year I resolve to learn to play guitar. This is mostly so I can entertain myself playing songs by Bob Dylan, the only song and dance man I care to imitate. Every year I don’t even touch a guitar. The instrument seems too complicated, I frustrate as easily as a child, and my hands are small and useless.So I resolve to be more like Dylan, who didn’t even show up to the ceremony in Sweden where he was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature. He mostly plays the keys now anyway. Besides, it was Patti Smith who sang in his place and she has admitted she can barely play guitar herself. So in the spirit of my rock heroes, I resolve never to play guitar.

