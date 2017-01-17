The Bachelor recap: Boobs, barf and bouncy castles

What do vomit and whipped cream have to do with one another?They’re manifestations of the Jekyll and Hyde turnabouts of Nick Viall on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.One minute, our love-seeking hero was licking whipped cream off the exposed breast of woman-child Corinne Olympios. Later, he tenderly comforted grown-up Vanessa Grimaldi when she barfed on a zero-gravity date and then he was moved to tears by his feelings for her. And then, whoops, he was grinding pelvises with Corinne in a bouncy castle.Of course, Bachelors have been known to think with their naughty bits before.And whatever Nick’s private thoughts about Corinne’s suitability as wife material (hint: she’s 24 and she has a nanny who cuts her vegetables, so not that suitable), he’s a reality TV vet who knows the value of a good villain.Article Continued BelowCorinne is nothing if not that. Her narcissism, immaturity, selfishness, delusion and aggressive use of her sexuality make for a perfect storm of villainy. And did I mention she has a freakin’ nanny?The episode ended with Vanessa calling out Nick for his behaviour with Corinne. But don’t look for Corinne to be sent back to her cucumber slices and “multimillion-dollar business” at the looming rose ceremony. We know she’s got to last at least long enough to offer Nick use of her “platinum vagine.”In the meantime, here’s a look at Monday’s highlights.

