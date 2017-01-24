The Bachelor recap: Poop and circumstance

There was plenty of manure being shovelled on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor and it wasn’t all in the Wisconsin cow barn where Nick Viall took 13 women on a group date.It’s so much horse hockey, for instance, to think that Nick sees serious relationship potential in Corinne Olympios, a 24-year-old who lives at home, has a nanny and equates breast size with maturity, or so she would have us believe.It’s also bull to imagine that Corinne is leaving the show anytime soon just because the other women are complaining about her.Corinne is a consummate reality TV villain, so much so that people have taken to calling this season “The Corinne Show.” And Nick, who clearly knows on which side his bread is buttered after four rounds of the Bachelor franchise, isn’t letting her go until she’s been milked for every drop of villainy goodness. This was demonstrated right off the bat Monday when Nick disregarded the other women’s complaints about Corinne and her bouncy castle shenanigans and gave Corinne a rose at the ceremony held over from last week, cutting Brittany and Christen loose. Article Continued BelowAs he told front-runner Vanessa, who suggested Nick was more interested in finding someone to f— around with than a wife, “I very much give a f— about what you say and what you think about me and my actions. Just try and be a little patient, especially about Corinne, you know.” The unspoken words at the end of that sentence: “because I have to keep her around a while longer.”Corinne, meanwhile, complained in her confessional about the other women being “haters” but made a passive aggressive speech to their faces about how much they all deserved to find love.And what better place to find love than Milwaukee, Nick’s hometown.