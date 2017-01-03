The Bachelor recap: Sharks come out in premiere

Let’s talk about sex.Other people were on Monday’s premiere of The Bachelor, or thinking about it at least.(Well except for Alexis, the “aspiring dolphin trainer” so obsessed with the creatures she showed up in a dolphin costume, except it was really a shark.)That fornication was a feature of Nick Viall’s maiden voyage as Bachelor should come as no surprise. His claim to fame as a Bachelorette contestant was the fact he did the nasty with both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe and everyone found out about it. (Well, that and getting dumped twice.)Certainly we all expect he’ll have sex with a contestant or two this season. In fact, he already has.Article Continued BelowLiz, a doula who was Jade Roper’s maid of honour at her wedding to Tanner Tolbert, had a drunken “wild and crazy night” with Nick. And we already know from the season preview that the other women will find out about it and there will be drama with a capital D.And then there’s Corinne, the spoiled brat, er, I mean “business owner” who bestowed the first kiss on Nick and is hot to trot to get into his drawers. The preview showed her heading to Nick’s hotel suite at some point during the season intent on sharing her “platinum vagine” with him — her words, not mine.Whether Nick has learned any lessons about the dangers of pre-fantasy suite hanky-panky remains to be seen. But Monday, it sounded like several of the contestants were willing to give him a tumble.

