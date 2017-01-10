The Bachelor recap: T&A edition

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Monday’s episode of The Bachelor was run past a focus group of 12-year-old boys.A lot of time was spent focusing on villain Corinne’s breasts, whether she was showing them off during a photo shoot or talking about what it was like when Bachelor Nick Viall touched them or obsessing about whether her breasts were better than contestant Brittany’s.And when we weren’t watching Corinne shove her boobs or her tongue at Nick we were preoccupied with his past sexual interlude with Liz and whether the other contestants would find about it.Big shocker (not): they did! The episode ended with Nick confessing to the other women that he and Liz had done the deed, and the implication that some of the women would be so upset they’d walk out.To be continued . . . duh, duh, duh, duh.Article Continued BelowAlmost an after-thought in between the risqué content was a date with one of the more sensible-seeming contestants, neonatal nurse Danielle M. Even worse, her harrowing story of finding her fiancé dead of a drug overdose was treated as if it was somehow on the same level as Nick getting dumped a couple of times on TV.Hint: nobody died when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman kicked Nick to the curb. I know sex sells and all that, but this salacious start to the season doesn’t bode well for Nick’s supposedly serious quest to find a wife.

