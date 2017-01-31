The Bachelor recap: When a grudge wont give up the ghost

This season of The Bachelor is being haunted, but not by an 8-year-old girl who died of yellow fever, as suggested on Monday’s group date.The “ghosts” are a pouty-lipped 24-year-old blond villain and her dour 23-year-old brunette nemesis.One of them was still “alive” at the end of the episode but, like a spirit that doesn’t know when to let go, the other turned up after being dismissed on a two-on-one date to argue her case.For once I agree with Corinne Olympios. Can we just ditch all this negative energy and move on with the business of Nick Viall getting engaged (not to Corinne, obviously)?Thank goodness we had Nick’s date with Rachel Lindsay to latch on to and remind us what this whole silly season is ostensibly about.Article Continued BelowIn between the hostilities there was a rose ceremony. Sarah and Astrid were sent packing, leaving 13 women to head to New Orleans with Nick.Read on for details.Corinne vs. Taylor, ad nauseam: Let’s see, Corinne accused Taylor of being rude, mean, having a stank face (I have to agree on that one), being a bully, disgusting, phoney, gross, nasty, insane, calculated, analytical, a fake-ass bitch and a big mean swamp monster. Also: “No votes for Taylor. Make America Corinne again.”