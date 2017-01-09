The Best Advice Elle Fanning Ever Got Was From Nicole Kidman

The cover star of Elle UK’s February issue is none other than actress Elle Fanning, the star of movies like “Maleficent,” “Trumbo,” and the upcoming film “20th Century Women,” which will premiere Feb. 10. As part of the magazine’s theme on finding happiness, the publication asked readers to send in their personal dilemmas and questions for Fanning to address, and the 18-year-old actress proved wise beyond her years. When asked about the best advice she’s ever received, Fanning said: Nicole Kidman told me, “Find your tribe and they’ll always be behind you.” I like that. Deep stuff, right? Fanning also provided advice on how to move on from an ex when living in an age dominated by social media, cautioning, “ … between Snapchat and Instagram, you can see everything — especially them with a new partner. But it’s damaging so you have to stop.” ELLE UK, Hearst Magazines UK You can check out more of the interview here. Related… Kendall Jenner's Favorite 'Pickup Line' Is So Not What You'd Expect Selena Gomez Fans Think New Music Is Coming After This Instagram Post Millie Bobby Brown And Maddie Ziegler Are The Epitome Of Squad Goals

