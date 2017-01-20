'The Big Bang Theory' Shared A Hidden Warning About Donald Trump

On the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration, CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” shared a hidden message that was a not-so-thinly veiled warning about the incoming president. A vanity card from co-creator Chuck Lorre that flashed on the screen at the end of Thursday night’s episode contained the lyrics to George Harrison’s song, “Beware of Darkness.” Watch out now, take care,

Beware of greedy leaders

They’ll take you where you should not go

While Weeping Atlas Cedars

They just want to grow, grow and grow

Beware of darkness The vanity card, which also ran at the end of the CBS show “Mom,” did not mention the president-elect by name. However, over the summer, the Harrison estate ripped Trump for the unauthorized use of “Here Comes The Sun” at the Republican National Convention. The estate suggested “Beware of Darkness” was a more fitting selection. Lorre’s title card didn’t end with the song lyrics. It also contained another quote: Run away! Run Away! Monty Python Lorre is known for putting messages on vanity cards, which appear briefly at the end of the shows he produces, and has aimed several at Trump. Last week, Lorre urged WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange to dig up “the tax returns, the out-takes, maybe even some freaky-deaky-golden-leaky beauty pageant video action.” Prior to the election, Lorre sent another message to Trump. “You want to know what makes America great?” he wrote. “I got two words for you.” After Trump won, however, Lorre offered a different pair of words: “Uh-oh.”