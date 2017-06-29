The Big Sick breathes life back into romantic comedy: review

The Big SickStarring Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher and Zenobia Shroff. Directed by Michael Showalter. Opens Friday at GTA theatres. 119 minutes. 14ARomantic comedies generally insist that love breaks down into three predictable sections: meet cute, humorous complications and happy ending.Michael Showalter’s The Big Sick is blessedly not like that. Hilarious and heartbreaking with no clear trajectory, frequently catching viewers off guard, it’s a rom-com of both heart and brain about a couple tested by illness and clashing cultures. Article Continued BelowIn its generous view of a diverse world, the film also serves as a raised digit to Donald Trump’s Islamophobia, even though it wasn’t strictly intended as a political statement and premiered at Sundance last January just prior to Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan star in The Big Sick. (Lionsgate) The movie is more than a little complicated, in other words, which makes it a lot like real life. Actor/writer Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s Silicon Valley) co-wrote it with his screenwriter wife Emily V. Gordon, basing it in part on their real experiences as a couple, adding a few dramatic flourishes to situations and characters.Nanjiani essentially plays himself in the role of Kumail, a Chicago standup comic (and part-time Uber driver) who can charm a room even when trying out risky jokes about terrorism. He’s striving to live in the 21st century while also respecting the traditions of his strict family, immigrants from Pakistan, who expect to choose an appropriate bride for him. They did it for his older brother Naveed (Adeel Akhtar), who is happily married, so why shouldn’t they do it for Kumail?