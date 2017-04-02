The bizarre collision of Shia LaBeouf and 4chan

On the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, two poorly understood forces of the internet collided in a sort of bizarre death lock — a struggle that has manifested in the real world as Nazi-costumed dances in New York, a meticulously planned theft in rural Tennessee and last month, a raid on a British rooftop.These forces are called 4chan and Shia LaBeouf.LaBeouf is a Hollywood star who recently restyled himself as a highly meme-able performance artist — limiting his public utterances to a string of repeat tweets, for example, or showing up to a film festival with a paper bag on his head.Read more: Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested at his Trump protest outside New York City museum4chan is the magmatic underworld of the internet: an anonymous forum whose millions of users gave the world the delights of Rickrolling, the misogyny of Gamergate and the corruption of Pepe the Frog.Article Continued BelowLately, 4chan’s vast energies have been spent disrupting a single webcam. LaBeouf’s art group installed the camera outside a museum in New York on Jan. 20, inviting the public to join the star in chanting: “He will not divide us … he will not divide us.”“He Will Not Divide Us” was supposed to last the duration of Trump’s first term.Almost instantly, 4chan users turned the live feed into hell’s own reality show.