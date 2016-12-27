The Bronx are masters of the two-faced band

Jekyll, meet Hyde.There’s nothing too sinister about Mariachi El Bronx, the alter ego of L.A. punk rockers The Bronx, but the duality of a band that pursues both identities with equal career-driven vigour is a rarity in this day and age.Where The Bronx goes for the critical jugular in seething two-guitar-attack classics like “ Heart Attack American” and “They Will Kill Us All (Without Mercy),” Mariachi El Bronx pulls out sunnier arrangements, trumpets and mariachi rhythms for more dramatic and lighthearted fare like “48 Roses” and “Raise the Dead.”“The Bronx is pretty full on, pretty aggressive, the outlet for anger,” explains singer Matt Caughthran. “And El Bronx is the outlet for love.”Except for adding a few bodies to supply the brass, the four Bronx mainstays — singer Caughthran, guitarists Joby J. Ford and Ken Horne, and bassist Brad Magers, supplemented by drummer David Hidalgo Jr — perform double duty, sometimes on the same night.Article Continued Below“We did a whole U.S. tour where Mariachi opened up for Bronx,” Caughthran recalls. “Played twice every night.”While The Bronx bowed in 2002, Mariachi El Bronx — appearing on a triple bill at the Danforth Music Hall Friday sandwiched in between headliners Clutch and the Mike Dillon Band — made their first appearance in 2006.“We were just trying to do something different,” said Caughthran in a phone interview.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx