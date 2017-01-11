The Coen Brothers Are Making Their Official Foray Into TV

Joel and Ethan Coen are venturing into the world of television for the first time, according to Variety. The directing duo is said to be partnering with Annapurna Television on a new limited series called “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” set in the Old West. That’s a genre the brothers already have plenty of experience with, thanks to past films “No Country for Old Men” and “True Grit,” although they are best known for other works like “The Big Lebowski” and “Fargo.” The latter was previously adapted by Noah Hawley into an FX series. The Coens wrote the “Buster Scruggs” script based on an original idea, and will direct it. The project will also be produced through their company, Mike Zoss Productions; Producer Megan Ellison (”Her”) and Annapurna president Sue Naegle have also signed on as executive producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project,” the brothers said in a statement obtained by THR. At the moment, plot details for the miniseries are unknown, but Variety reports six different storylines will intertwine with each other. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is the latest project for Annapurna Television, which also has a series adaptation of Maria Semple’s novel Today Will Be Different on the way. That series will reportedly star Julia Roberts.

