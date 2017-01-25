The feminism is less life and death in new One Day at a Time

The Show:One Day at a Time, Season 1, Episode 2 The Moment: The raiseSingle mother Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a nurse in the office of Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), is sick of being mansplained to and marginalized by male nurse Scott. Then she learns Scott earns $5 an hour more than her and quits. Now Berkowitz is at her door.“Come back to work,” Berkowitz pleads. “I can’t run the office without you.”“Five bucks more an hour,” Penelope says. “That guy.”Article Continued Below“It wasn’t right,” Berkowitz says. “But in my defence, he did ask for more than you did.”“I don’t know if it’s a woman thing or what, but I didn’t even think about negotiating,” Penelope admits. “I was newly separated, I needed a job. You said, ‘Do you want one?’ I said, ‘Yes.”“And Scott made me feel that I was lucky to have him,” Berkowitz says. “I even gave him my parking spot.”