The Final Season Of 'Pretty Little Liars' Will Feature A Musical Number

This is not a drill. The "Pretty Little Liars" cast and producers dished out brand new details about the show's final season during the 2017 Winter TCA press tour panel Tuesday. As sad as we are to see the series come to a close, the hints we're hearing about the final season sound so exciting that the anticipation is currently killing us. One of the most surprising things to expect in the final season is a musical number. "Singing is one of [the cast's] incredible talents, and we found a way to platform it," said executive producer Oliver Goldstick, according to Just Jared Jr. Considering the nature of the show, it's a bit difficult to imagine how they'll fit it in, but we're certainly intrigued. Fans can also look forward to a one-year time jump before the series ends, as well as appearances by most of the show's beloved previous cast members. Goldstick also promised more character development for Alison, "You'll know more about the DiLaurentis family; a lot of Alison's behavior may not be forgivable, but it's comprehensible," he said. Sounds shady! The season is set to premiere April 18. Don't forget to mark your calendars! H/T Just Jared Jr.

