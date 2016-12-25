The First 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Is A Terrifying Holiday Treat

The first official trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” that dropped late Saturday night is a real festive treat for sci-fi fans. “Covenant” is the sixth film in the movie franchise and takes place after 2012’s “Prometheus,” but before the events of the 1979 original film. It follows the crew of a colony ship, “bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world.” The film stars Michael Fassbender, who is reprising his role as David the android, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, James Franco, Jussie Smollett, and Billy Crudup. “Alien: Covenant” hits theaters May 19, 2017.

