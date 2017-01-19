The Founder is a tour de force for Michael Keaton: review

The FounderStarring Michael Keaton, Laura Dern, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, B.J. Novak, Linda Cardellini and Patrick Wilson. Directed by John Lee Hancock. Opens Friday at major theatres. 116 minutes. PGStop me if you’ve heard this one: a charismatic but arrogant outsider arrives to shake things up according to his egotistical world view.No, it’s not the Donald Trump story, although the similarities in The Founder are striking — beginning with the ironic title, which is as accurate as Trump’s claim he won the U.S. election by a landslide.Article Continued BelowThe movie is about the rise of Ray Kroc, the burgermeister who sold McDonald’s sizzle around the planet, trampling on a few people as he went.Played by Michael Keaton with serpentine grace, he’s a Big Mac of contradictions: a golden smile wrapped in a cheap brown suit; an unfaithful husband pushing family virtues; a guzzler of Canadian Club who delights in the profits of powered milkshakes.He calls himself the McDonald’s founder, but he bought — the film suggests he stole — the name, assembly-line concept and even the golden arches from two decent but naive brothers, Richard “Dick” McDonald (Nick Offerman) and Maurice “Mac” McDonald (John Carroll Lynch). Kroc was thinking globally, the McDonalds were thinking locally and fate favoured the ferocious franchisor. The brothers’ bustling San Bernardino, Calif., restaurant, the original McDonald’s, becomes the scene of a roadside epiphany for Kroc in 1954, as this failed pusher of milkshake machines realizes that people want — and the brothers McD can deliver — burgers in 30 seconds rather than 30 minutes. Who cares about atmosphere when the eating is this convenient?