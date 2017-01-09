The Golden Globes Spelled John Legend's Name Wrong On His Place Card

During Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards telecast, there were plenty of gaffes on the red carpet. By the looks of John Legend’s Snapchat story from the evening, they didn’t stop there. The “All of Me” singer uploaded a photo to the social media app showing off the personalized place card from his table. As you’ll notice, whoever typed up the cards added an extra “D” to Legend’s last name. Legend was obviously amused by the typo: Snapchat Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, both attended the award show, and in typical fashion, they hammed it up on the red carpet. The two struck a pose on the stairs, and fellow star Blake Lively captured the moment for Instagram. Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST These two.

