The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight takes on Donald Trump

When Robert and Michelle King developed a spin off to their politically driven, Emmy-award winning series The Good Wife, finding an impetus to take the show to the next level was an issue. They found it with a Donald Trump presidency.“This is a president like Obama that treats entertainment very seriously,” Robert King told the Star. “It’s weird. I don’t remember growing up with the presidents so entertainment focused. Nixon was on Laugh In, but that was an exception. This is next level, though. It’s a very odd situation where he’s tweeting out about Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes. What’s going on here?”King says The Good Fight will feature themes critical about the new presidency. While the mainstream media has tried but failed to expose the president-elect for his liberal stretching of the truth, entertainers seem to have leapt into the void as the unofficial opposition. And strangely, Trump seems to take the medium more seriously than traditional press coverage.Still, King stresses that The Good Wife, a show inspired by the all-too-familiar image of political wives who had to stand by their man during scandal (think Bill and Hilary Clinton) was also critical of the Obama presidency. Article Continued Below“It’s no different than with Obama. We were critical on issues of surveillance and how our privacy has been reduced,” says King. “This new presidency is about fake news, where people are unable to distinguish what is the truth because they work in their own bubbles of news. What is true and what isn’t? Who is telling the better lie? That’s the question.”The spinoff picks up a year after the finale of The Good Wife.Diane (Christine Baranski) has been financially destroyed by a Bernie Madoff type scam. It has also hurt the fortunes of her goddaughter lawyer Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie of Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones).

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx