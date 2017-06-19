The Show:The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 1, Episode 8 The Moment: Playing dress-upThe Commander (Joseph Fiennes) is waiting for Offred (Elisabeth Moss) in her room. “How’s my favourite little one this evening?” he asks, so silkily it’s sickening.She freezes. He controls every aspect of her life. She has to be careful. “Fine, thank you,” she replies evenly.“Up for some excitement?” he asks. She starts to question what. He cuts her off with a condescending smile. “No guessing,” he says.Article Continued BelowHe shaves her legs (she’s not allowed razors). “Doesn’t that feel nice?” he asks. “Yes,” she replies.He hands her a makeup bag and watches her do her face. He hands her a beaded dress and silver stilettos. “I had to guess the size,” he says.She puts on the dress. He looks her over. “Just one thing,” he says. He takes down her hair. He smells it. He arranges it on her shoulder. The way he likes it.