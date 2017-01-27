The Last Wife an early feminist superhero: review

The Last Wife By Kate Hennig, directed by Alan Dilworth. Until Feb. 11 at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts, 50 Tank House Lane. soulpepper.ca or 416-866-8666“Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.”If you grew up in an Anglophile household, as I did, this singsong phrase may be familiar; it’s the way my mother taught us, as we watched the 1970s BBC series The Six Wives of Henry VIII, to remember the fates of the 16th-century English monarch’s spouses.Article Continued BelowFascination with Henry and the geopolitics of his time, as well as his eventful marital history, continues to this day, as evidenced in the success of TV’s The Tudors and Wolf Hall, the miniseries based on Hilary Mantel’s novels. A major attraction of such series are the opportunities they provide for lavish period sets and costumes, and this has locked certain images of the historical figures in our mind, in brocade, chain mail and red velvet.The bold gesture of Kate Hennig’s play, which premiered at the Stratford Festival two years ago, is to cut across expectations by placing an imagined story of the relationship between Henry and Katherine Parr, his final spouse, in a contemporary setting.Kate (Maev Beaty), Henry (Joseph Ziegler) and four other characters speak in today’s language (“yay,” says the monarch, celebrating his sixth wedding) and wear contemporary clothes. But the historical circumstances remain familiar: feeling his age and ill health, Henry seeks out a wife who can help him assure that his young heir Edward (Jonah Q. Gribble) will assume the throne, while fighting a military campaign in France.