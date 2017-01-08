The latest thrillers curl up and escape with

It was a slog, but we’ve crossed the finish line into 2017. Now we need to curl up and do nothing more taxing than sip tea and indulge in a bit of escapism. Here are five worthy contenders. The Chemist, Stephenie MeyerThe chemist goes by many pseudonyms and takes elaborate precautions to remain invisible. She has been on the run for three years, eluding the shadowy government agency where she once worked. But now her former handler is asking her to rejoin the network to stave off a deadly biological threat. This is the second adult novel from Stephenie Meyer, the author of the Twilight series. It has the distinction of being her first book entirely devoid of supernatural or science fictional underpinnings.Fractured, Catherine McKenzieFractured is the seventh book by Montreal writer Catherine McKenzie and she has really hit her stride. Julie and her family moved across the country because she was being stalked by a deranged woman aggrieved by Julie’s bestselling novel, The Murder Game, based on Julie’s days as a law student at McGill. When life in her new neighbourhood turns nasty, Julie wonders whether her stalker has tracked her down. (Concurrent with the release of Fractured, McKenzie, writing under her Julie nom de plume, has also published The Murder Game, available online. Very meta.)Article Continued BelowStrange Things Done, Elle WildAfter a public shaming in Vancouver, journalist Jo Silver relocates to Dawson City and almost immediately finds herself mired in fresh trouble when she becomes the alibi for sculptor Christopher Byrne, the former beau of a local politician whose body has been found in the river. Problem is, Jo, having consumed too many shots of peppermint schnapps and Yukon Jack on the evening of the murder, has a hazy recollection of what happened. Kind of The Girl on the Train meets Robert Service. This is a first novel by Elle Wild, who lives on an island in the Salish Sea.How Will I Know You?, Jessica Treadway

