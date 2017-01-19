The Love Boat was the beginning of a great adventure for Ted Lange

You won’t catch Ted Lange hating on The Love Boat.Even though it’s been 40 years since the sitcom first aired, and more than 30 since it ended, the series set aboard a cruise ship still opens doors for Lange, who played Isaac the bartender and appeared in all 250 episodes.“If people recognize me from the show it’s usually a good thing,” says the Oakland, Calif., native, who’s now 69.It certainly hasn’t hurt his career. Besides doing numerous TV guest roles in the ensuing decades, and directing and writing for TV (which started with The Love Boat), Lange has become a prolific playwright, at 25 plays and counting.(His George Washington’s Boy, for instance, about the first U.S. president and his favourite slave, is to open Feb. 18 in a church in Virginia that Washington attended.)Article Continued Below“People know me from television so they’re more open to talk to me. It’s not like an unknown playwright saying I have something for you that I think you might like,” Lange says.And then there are the fans who still recognize him. It’s a safe bet they’ll turn out at the Toronto International Boat Show this weekend where Lange is appearing Friday to Sunday.“Who would know that 40 years later you could do the Toronto Boat Show for a character you did back in the ’70s?” he says. (He was last here 25 years ago to make the TV movie John Grin’s Christmas, an African-American take on A Christmas Carol.)