The Magic Flute casts spell over Canadian Opera Company

There’s magic in The Magic Flute that extends beyond the flying machines and monstrous creatures of the story.It’s also the music itself, say the cast and crew of the Canadian Opera Company production opening Thursday at the Four Season Centre.Mozart’s last opera before his death “is the perfect opera; it contains both popular and highly sophisticated aspects of music in one genuine and unique masterpiece,” says Canadian conductor Bernard Labadie, who is making his COC debut with Flute.The former artistic and music director of Opéra de Québec is no stranger to this opera, having conducted it three times before, including with the Metropolitan Opera.“It speaks to children as well as to experienced theatregoers. I cannot think of an opera that has more universal appeal.”Article Continued BelowThe COC production tells the story of a nobleman throwing a name-day party for his daughter, with the highlight being a performance of The Magic Flute, which is then performed by the guests, servants and family members. Prince Tamino, with trusty Papageno by his side, performs feats of heroism to rescue his love, Pamina, from the forces of evil. They are armed with a magic flute and set of magic bells.Many of the young cast are former members of the COC’s Ensemble Studio training program, including director Ashlie Corcoran, who was assistant director to Diane Paulus in the company’s production in 2011.“It’s such a thrill to be back now, working with the staff and artists here in Toronto that I admire so much and that have encouraged me over the decade.”