The Magic Hours rituals cast an unusual spell: review

The Magic HourCreated by Jess Dobkin. Directed by Stephen Lawson. Until Jan. 21 at the Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St. W. TheatreCentre.org or 416-538-0988.As the audience files around performer Jess Dobkin, she begins her solo performance The Magic Hour (which is half-true, there’s lots of magic but it runs 80 minutes) in the traditional theatrical fashion: with a calm and slow warning that her show contains flashing lights, smoke, and mature subject matter. The trigger warning, instead, she reserves for those who have a traumatic history with bad dancing.Dobkin’s humour is clear from the beginning, but the irreverence of this beginning, and its flipping of modern mental health language, becomes clearer and clearer as The Magic Hour progresses. Article Continued BelowThe mature subject matter she originally referred to is legitimately worthy of a trigger warning — this performance is Dobkin’s version of a healing ritual to overcome the trauma of her childhood sexual assault. But that material too, while going to extremely dark places, is never treated with intense gravity by Dobkin. It’s introduced with cheesy stand-up jokes, visualized by a stuffed toy tiger and Troll and Barbie dolls, and contextualized by Dobkin’s childlike version of a gymnastics routine. In this light treatment, the imagined loss of innocence and the impact of her abuse cuts even deeper. Despite it occurring in the 1970s (the whole performance is juxtaposed with upbeat disco tunes and multicoloured strobe lighting, with sound design by Richard Feren and lighting by Michelle Ramsay), Dobkin’s exploration of the abuse feels unquestionably fresh — like it’s the fuel that propels her lengthy runs around the audience, seated in the dark Theatre Centre mainspace in a large circle, as she questions how to be a better artist and a better healer. Another reason why that forced speech at the beginning feels so funny is that Dobkin does not create traditional plays, so the convention of audience “rules” and the spoiling of theatrical surprises is a clever comment on The Magic Hour, a piece that has been in development at The Theatre Centre for the past three years, features the direction of Stephen Lawson, and is the piece in her body of work that comes the closest to following a full story arc.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx