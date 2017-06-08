The Mummy should have stayed under wraps: review

The MummyStarring Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johson and Courtney B. Vance. Directed by Alex Kurtzman. Opens Friday at major theatres. 111 minutes. 14ATom Cruise must be feeling a little desperate these days.He turns 55 next month, and with further chapters of his Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher franchises seeming less than inevitable, he’s eager to find a new action cow to milk before the patriarch roles commence.Article Continued BelowCruise figured he’d found one with The Mummy, which unwraps Universal’s new Dark Universe endeavour intended to revive the studio’s classic monster movies. But did our hero even bother to read the script for this toxic CGI dump site? I’m being generous by assuming there was a screenplay — the risible dialogue sounds like the writing committee merely passed around a Magic 8-Ball and scribbled down inane non-sequiturs as they floated up.This movie is so bad, it makes me want to write a personal apology to Brendan Fraser for hating on his dumb-but-fun The Mummy franchise of nearly 20 years ago.Cruise should have known better, but he’s not the main scoundrel. That would be director Alex Kurtzman, who’s also part of the screenwriting cabal. Kurtzman’s first feature People Like Us demonstrated his cluelessness with romantic drama; he now switches genres to bungle this supposed horror-action thriller, which contains scant horror, fake action and zero thrills.