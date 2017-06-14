The National Ballets Hannah Fischer on her Swan Lake debut

National Ballet of Canada second soloist Hannah Fischer is about to scale a personal Everest. On Friday, the 23-year-old will make her debut in the dual role of Odette/Odile in James Kudelka’s production of Swan Lake. It’s her first full-length role in one of the canonical 19th-century Russian classics. Since joining the company as an apprentice five years ago, Fischer has accumulated a formidable repertoire of featured or leading roles, most recently as Hermione in The Winter’s Tale, the Blue Fairy in Pinocchio, and a big and very funny lead in The Concert. Even so, dancing the Swan could be a career-defining moment, but it’s a huge challenge Fischer feels ready to meet.(Second soloist Emma Hawes, who danced the title role in Cinderella last fall, will also make her Swan debut, on Saturday, partnered by a debuting prince, corps member Christopher Gerty.)Article Continued BelowWere you surprised to land such a major ballerina role?I only found out during our run of Pinocchio in March. I’m ambitious and obviously it’s a role I’ve dreamed of dancing, but I didn’t expect it. We have a lot of principal ballerinas here who’ve done the role so I didn’t really give it much thought. So, yes, it was a big surprise for sure.It’s often said that of all the full-length ballerina roles in the 19th-century classics Odette/Odile is the toughest. It seems a bit like being thrown in the deep end.