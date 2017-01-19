The New 'Logan' Trailer Hints At A Major Plot Twist

When 20th Century Fox released the first trailer for “Logan,” its latest installment in the “X-Men” franchise, they had us reaching for the tissues. But judging by the movie’s newly released second trailer, it’s not short on action, either. In the new clip, we see an aged and tired Wolverine watching over the mysterious young girl who appeared in the first trailer. As it turns out, she has Wolverine-like powers, too, and she’s not afraid to use them. Wolverine, on the other hand, seems unable to heal like he used to. As his powers fade, will the girl be the only one who can protect him? Is there some kind of familial connection there we don’t know about? Could Wolverine have a daughter? (Professor X does tell him, somewhat cryptically, “She’s like you. Very much like you.”) The film, which is reportedly star Hugh Jackman’s last Wolverine movie, was directed by James Mangold and stars Sir Patrick Stewart as an aging, or perhaps even dying, Professor Charles Xavier. “Logan” hits theaters on March 3.