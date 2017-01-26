The Red Turtle casts us away on a rapturous dream: review

The Red TurtleAnimated adventure by Michael Dudok de Wit, with Studio Ghibli. Opens Friday at TIFF Bell Lightbox. 80 minutes. GJapanese ghost stories and European narrative traditions magnificently combine for The Red Turtle, the first international co-production by Studio Ghibli, the Tokyo-based anime giant.This symbol-laden animated fable by Dutch-British writer/director Michael Dudok de Wit is nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Feb. 26 Academy Awards, having previously won the Un Certain Regard Special Prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. This is the filmmaker’s feature debut; he won an Oscar in 2001 for the animated short Father and Daughter. Article Continued BelowEntirely wordless, yet saying so much, The Red Turtle begins as a familiar Robinson Crusoe adventure, about a shipwrecked man who washes up on a remote island. His only associates are the birds, crabs and turtles who already call the isle home.He’s a resourceful sort, able to forage for food and to fashion rudimentary shelter out of the natural materials at hand, a task that risks death from accident, animal attack or the merciless force of wind and waves.The man also crafts a raft out of the bamboo he painstakingly collects from the island’s abundant forests, in the hope of escaping his paradise prison. The only thing he can’t create is companionship, and that’s where the title reptile comes in. He encounters the giant beast while attempting to paddle away from the island, and at first it seems he’s about to become prey.