The Salesman sees civility slip as the ground shifts: review

The SalesmanStarring Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti, Babak Karimi and Farid Sajjadi Hosseini. Written and directed by Asghar Farhadi. Opens Friday at the Varsity and Empress Walk theatres. 125 minutes. PGAsghar Farhadi expertly measures the slow drip of human weakness and its consequences in The Salesman, his devastating drama nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Feb. 26 Academy Awards.The Iranian auteur employs Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman as a device to mirror some of the events in his film: screen protagonists Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) are a married couple playing Willy Loman and his wife, Linda, in a Tehran production of the classic stage tragedy of modern disillusionment.Article Continued BelowBut the play is more touchstone than template. Farhadi’s metaphoric method, as with his previous Oscar winner, A Separation, and other films, is to comment on the universal through the investigation of a specific incident. In this instance, it’s an assault the film never fully explains, but explores by way of a revenge scenario that leaves few unscathed and all shaken.The film’s strongest symbol is the apparent earthquake (later revealed as a construction crew’s incompetence) that jolts Emad, Rana and their neighbours awake one night. Their apartment building seems to be falling down around them — there are big cracks in the walls — and they flee for their lives.Emad and Rana are generously offered new shelter by Babak (Babak Karimi), a member of their theatre troupe. But there’s a catch: the flat’s previous tenant was a woman who had “a lot of acquaintances” (Iranian censor-speak for prostitute) and she upset the neighbours. She was forced to vacate the premises in a hurry, leaving behind many of her possessions and those of her young son.Emad and Rana take things in stride, at first. They are thirtyish, intelligent and used to the give-and-take of life in a crowded city. They love each other.