The secret to the Red Hot Chili Peppers success

So why the Red Hot Chili Peppers, then?You probably don’t spend as much time thinking about the tides and currents of popular music as I do, and that’s undoubtedly a healthy thing on your part, but one of the Great Rock-‘n’-Roll Mysteries that keeps me up nights is the enduring mass popularity of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.Why? Why, of all the bands that have come and gone since I started paying attention to pop in its myriad forms as a wee sprout at the dawn of the 1980s, has this particular troupe of greying California punks attained the same sort of longevity that people were already treating as a superhuman feat on the part of the Rolling Stones, ’round about the time I started seriously paying attention to pop music at the dawn of the 1980s? When the Stones took to the road to what seemed like unfathomably enormous demand for an ancient pack of rockers in support of Steel Wheels in 1989, the ensuing tour was dubbed “Steel Wheelchairs” by the press. The Peppers are now well past that mark. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the quartet is 34 years into its career, basically at the point where the Stones were in 1996, when they were still shaking off the reek of 1994’s Voodoo Lounge on the way to the artistic nadir of 1997’s Bridges to Babylon. And yet still quite capable of filling arenas and stadiums based on reputation.The Red Hot Chili Peppers — with three original members, Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea aided by current guitarist Josh Klinghoffer — are still quite capable of filling arenas in Toronto. They’ll play the Air Canada Centre once again to what will no doubt approach a capacity crowd this Saturday, Feb. 4 on a tour in support of a 2016 album, The Getaway — a low-key, Danger Mouse-produced curio that’s actually the band’s most nuanced and interesting record in a couple of decades — that came and went without causing much of a stir last June. Yet that album teed up a run of summer-festival dates that saw the Peppers gracing marquees at Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Reading and subsequently sent them packing to arenas in the U.K., Europe and Asia en route to even more big-room dates over here in North America currently scheduled through June. Article Continued BelowThen the Peppers go back to Europe for the summer, with a gig in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 24 currently looking maybe like the end of it all. But who knows? People really dig the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They could yet add another leg.The Red Hot Chili Peppers — from left, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Flea and Josh Klinghoffer — hit the Air Canada Centre on Saturday, extending a stunningly long run. (steve keros photo) Why, though? Why the Red Hot Chili Peppers? No diss, just an honest question, and the answer might lie in timing. The Peppers cracked wide at a rather crucial, unifying moment in pop history: the Lollapalooza/“alternative”-rock era of the early 1990s, a time when the freaks and weirdos and the cool kids suddenly became one and the same. And, crucially, they also got good at that particular moment in time.