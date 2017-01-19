The Skyjackers Tale leaves truth up in the air: review

The Skyjacker’s TaleDocumentary about an airline hijacker’s puzzling past. Directed by Jamie Kastner. Opens Friday at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. 75 minutes. 14AIshmael Muslim Ali has a belt buckle reading “LOVE,” a grandson he dotes on and a comfortable life as a semi-retiree in Cuba: “I think I’ve been blessed,” he says.He seems the picture of placid domesticity, apart from a penchant for profanity.Article Continued BelowPeople from his past think otherwise. “I think he’s evil,” says one. “I hope he’s rotting in hell,” says another.The Skyjacker’s Tale explains the gap in perception, while teasing out a mystery about Ali that continues to fascinate, decades after he made international headlines in connection with two outrageous crimes: a mass murder and an aircraft hijacking. This ambitious documentary by Toronto writer/director Jamie Kastner (The Secret Disco Revolution) doesn’t bow to the official story of Ali, who used to be known as Ronald LaBeet. Kastner applies journalistic rigour to the case, interviewing many first-person witnesses and the surprisingly garrulous man himself, who may or may not have been the victim of a racially motivated witch hunt — one that could begin again, if the impending administration of Donald Trump worsens U.S.-Cuba relations that outgoing Barack Obama has worked so hard to improve.Ali’s personal history is complicated, to say the least. Born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which makes him an American citizen, he’s been both a Black Panther militant and U.S. army soldier. The latter role took him to Vietnam — and a conflict that sickened him — before he returned home to the Virgin Islands, where he settled in the tiny island of St. Croix, a sunny refuge popular with wealthy American tourists and oil industrialists, two groups many of the locals resented.