The smart and entertaining True Crime will keep you guessing: review

True CrimeCo-created by Torquil Campbell and Chris Abraham in collaboration with Julian Brown. Until April 15 at Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Ave. Crowstheatre.com or 647-341-7390.Christian Gerhartsreiter is a German-born con man currently serving 27 years to life in a California prison for first-degree murder. For over three decades, if we are to believe the many media stories and documentaries about him, he assumed numerous fake identities — most famously “Clark Rockefeller” — and duped lots of people along the way. Torquil Campbell is a Canadian musician from a famous theatre family who bears more than a passing physical resemblance to Gerhartsreiter. He’s turned his lifelong interest with true crime stories and his more recent near-obsession with the Gerhartsreiter case into a one-man show currently enjoying a brief run at Streetcar Crowsnest.Article Continued BelowOf all of that, we can be pretty much certain. The rest, well . . . What makes this show so very smart and entertaining is the way Campbell draws you into a web of stories and constantly keeps you guessing about what you can and can’t believe. Art imitates life imitates true crime. Serial, Making a Murderer, now S-Town — why do we love these stories so much? This is the larger preoccupation that takes this piece from another retelling of the Gerhartsreiter story to the level of, well, art. Campbell evokes Patricia Highsmith — a favourite of his, and apparently Gerhartsreiter’s — early on in the show, and her spirit hovers around it in tone and theme. Gerhartsreiter is a latter-day Mr. Ripley, inserting himself into the lives of the rich and exposing their gilded lives as so much pretentious performance even as he defrauds and murders them. A key part of Campbell’s yarn is that he wrote to Gerhartsreiter and visited him in prison, and this ends up messing with his head big-time. He starts to see the criminal as some kind of muse, and sings a couple of excellent torchy numbers that these encounters have inspired.