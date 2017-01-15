The state of the arts in Toronto under microscope in Channel No. 2

The evolution of Toronto’s arts scene — and the pressures it’s currently facing — provide the inspiration this week as music, performance, projection and conversation all collide for Channel No. 2, a five-night “crossover” event at Katzman Contemoprary. This is the second instalment of the project, which is the brainchild of creative director Brett Despotovich. “Mike Kelley has this quote that the purpose of art was to f— things up and, honestly, it sounds a little anarchist but it’s true,” he said of his mission here. Despotovich — the former head of gallery operations at the Museum of Contemporary Canadian Art before it was shuffled out of its decade-long residence on Queen St. W. to make room for condos — said he wanted to “focus on how we share our stories and our melodramas.” The five nights of programming, running until Jan. 20, will span topics like spatiality, artist displacement and gentrification, the role of the critic, community and mental health, and the challenges facing the upcoming generation of Toronto-bred artists. Article Continued Below(Full disclosure: the Star’s very own Murray Whyte is a panellist on the second night of the festival.) “What I like about Channel is that the goal is to encourage conversations within the underground,” said Kristel Jax — also known as Bridgette Bardon’t — who will be returning to the festival to both perform and lead a panel on mental health. “We would benefit in so many ways from knowing each other and supporting each other . . . artists are so busy just trying to make rent and figure out how to survive. It holds us back from dedicating ourselves to practices or making connections.”

