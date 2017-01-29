The story of Drinking in L.A., 20 years later

Back in the 1990s, after a heavy night of drinking, James Di Salvio found himself one morning groggily coming to consciousness, face-down on a pristinely green West Hollywood lawn and, with his head throbbing angrily, he quietly reprimanded himself: “What the hell am I doing, drinking in L.A.?”Two decades later, it’s the hangover that keeps on giving. At the time, Di Salvio was a filmmaker at the once-estimable music-video production company Propaganda Films — where he counted Michel Gondry and Spike Jonze as colleagues — with a side career as a DJ that wasn’t his primary focus.He could never have known then that he would soon return to Montreal to craft an album with a cavalry of collaborators under the gibberish name Bran Van 3000, or that he would always remember that self-admonishment from that woozy morning until it became the irrepressible hook for one of the quirkiest and best-loved hits of the ’90s. Life would soon be for the taking and he wised up and took it quick.“It’s really strange that the song took us around the world,” Di Salvio recalled recently from, yes, L.A. “These days, I find it more and more strange.“It’s just been a crazy ride.”Article Continued BelowIt’s been 20 years since “Drinking in L.A.” and Bran Van 3000’s eclectic debut Glee dropped back in February 1997, when the group’s hip, kitschy, kitchen-sink esthetic and genre-defying mixtape intoxication were so en vogue that even Madonna was drawn into the bidding war.But Bran Van 3000’s unlikely story starts earlier than that, when Di Salvio was strolling through New York’s Washington Square Park with his mind on money and money on his mind.In 1994, Di Salvio had been enduring some stress around his ever-inflating credit-card bill. When a royalty cheque finally arrived for a remix he had done for Quebec songwriter Jean Leloup’s “1990,” it felt like a monsoon in a southern California summer. Conservation wasn’t in the cards; Di Salvio wanted to set up a studio. E.P. Bergen, an old buddy of Di Salvio’s from the Montreal club scene, recalls his friend inviting him to “come help him spend the money.”