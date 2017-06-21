The summers worst movie is Transformers: The Last Knight: review

Transformers: The Last KnightZERO stars (out of 4)Starring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro. Directed by Michael Bay. Opens Wednesday at GTA theatres. 148 minutes. PGEvery few years, Michael Bay and his giant digital robots sally forth from their gilded dungeon to inflict damage on the world’s brain cells.Transformers: The Last Knight is their most concerted assault yet, making me fear for the sanity of the planet. Anyone attempting a drinking game whereby shots were consumed for each explosion would be unconscious within 10 minutes. Public showings of this movie, all 148 intolerable minutes of it, should be referred to as bludgeonings rather than screenings.Article Continued BelowThe fifth in the godawful Transformers franchise, The Last Knight is by far the least of them — and yes, I have seen them all, including Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the previous low-water mark.Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in Transformers: The Last Knight. (Paramount pictures/Bay F) I feel confident in declaring The Last Knight to be the worst movie of the summer of 2017, even though summer officially begins just this week and we already have The Mummy and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword setting new standards of cinema crapitude.These three films, not so coincidentally, all include medieval knights as part of their jumbled narratives, with only King Arthur deserving a pass for doing so (and it manages to screw that up by inserting giant rampaging elephants and other anachronistic elements. Why don’t these filmmakers just direct Game of Thrones episodes rather than big-screen their TV envy?).