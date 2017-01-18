The Trailer For Netflix's 'The Discovery' Has Jason Segel And Rooney Mara Exploring The Afterlife

The only words uttered in the trailer for “The Discovery” are “People are just gonna keep killing themselves.” Enticed? You should be. Possibly sensing the apocalypse is nigh, Netflix snatched up distribution rights for “The Discovery” last summer. The streaming service released the movie’s first trailer Wednesday, two days before its Sundance Film Festival premiere. “The Discovery” presents a dystopian world where the afterlife has been confirmed, prompting waves of people to commit suicide in hopes of getting there sooner. Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Robert Redford, Riley Keough and Ron Canada star in the film, which is the latest from “The One I Love” director Charlie McDowell. “The Discovery” hits Netflix on March 31.